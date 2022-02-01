Christopher Russell, a long-time resident of Taft, passed away January 6th after an illness.
Christopher was born in Taft and went through the local schools. Upon graduating from Taft College, he enlisted in the Air Force and served two tours in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam war. He later earned his B.A. in History from Western Washington University.
Christopher spent over 30 years as a machinist, first with Countis Industries in Nevada, then locally with Cavins Oil Well Tools. He was an avid book collector, baseball fan, and gardener.
He is survived by brothers Stephen Russell, Kevin Russell, and Mark Russell. The family will hold a private memorial.
