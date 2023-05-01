Lucinda Lynn “Cindy” Shaffer was born August 30, 1959 in Taft, California and passed away peacefully in her home in Bakersfield, California on April 26, 2023 at the age of 63. Cindy was a member of the Taft Union High School class of 1977. She graduated from Lyle’s Beauty College and became a licensed cosmetologist in 1978. After working in a few local beauty shops for several years, she decided to open her own business, Cindy’s Hair Affair in 1988 and owned and operated it for over 30 years before closing the doors in 2019. Cindy also held many titles in her life: daughter, granddaughter, niece, sister, cousin, friend, hairdresser… but the title she carried most proudly was “Aunt”. Anyone who knew her, knew that her family and friends were her life and she loved them dearly, with all that she had. Cindy loved the color pink, music, movies, books, food, and traveling to new places for new adventures. Her favorite adventure was always fishing the Kenai River in Alaska. Cindy also loved the Lord and was proud of her Christian faith and always held it as a foundation in her life.
Cindy was preceded in death by her loving parents Richard and Virginia Shaffer. She is survived by her brothers and sister-in-law, Rick and Kathryn Shaffer, and Ed Shaffer; her nieces, Tina and her husband Ron Odom, Tiffany Shaffer, Alysha Gatley, and Shelby Shaffer; great nieces and nephews, Kaitlyn, Kevin, Bradley, Cameron, Brylee, Hunter, Chance, Sara, Michael, James, and Camren; and her sweet pup, Tater Tot.
Cindy was a proud supporter of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House (BRMH) for many years, raising funds through sponsorships and actively participating in their annual Walk for Kids. In lieu of flowers, her family encourages those who wish to honor her life to make a donation in her memory to the BRMH. A graveside memorial has been scheduled for Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00am at the Westside District Cemetery in Taft, under the direction of Erickson and Brown Funeral Home.
