Claude Jesse Eveland, or Bud as most know him, was born February 3, 1926, in Fellows, CA, and passed away April 23, 2022, in Pahrump, NV, surrounded by family. He entered the US Army at the age of 17. He was awarded the Purple Heart after being wounded overseas during World War II. After WWII, he transferred to the US Air Force as a mechanic until his retirement from the military in 1964. He then worked for Chevron for 20 years until he retired.
Bud married his elementary school sweetheart and love of his life, Barbara Louise Morris, on February 5, 1946. They had a son, Tom, the following January and daughter, Jackie, 4 years later. As a military family, they traveled all over the world. Bud was an avid hunter and fisherman. He and Barbara loved to go to Laughlin and celebrated their 50-year anniversary on the Colorado Belle. Bud had a true passion for mechanics. He was known to always have a Jeep to work on, owning hundreds through the years. In recent years, in addition to still working on his Jeeps, he loved going to the VFW Swap Meets in Pahrump and going to casinos to eat and gamble with daughter Jackie and son-in-law Don. Bud and Barbara have 8 grandchildren and dozens of great and great-great grandchildren, whom they loved to spend time with.
Bud is preceded in death by his wife Barbara; son Tom; parents Joseph and Catherine Eveland; brothers Joe, Jack, and Mick Eveland; nephew Mickey Eveland; great granddaughter Tiffany Eveland; great grandson Garret Johnson; inlaws Jay and Dot Morris, Bud and Ione Morris, Beverly Hollingshead, and John and Sherald Morris.
Bud is survived by his daughter Jackie (Don) Johnson; grandchildren Sharyn (Sharon) Eveland, Mike (Terri) Eveland, Jeff (Adrienne) Eveland, Tammy (Don) Pezer, Don (Angela) Johnson, Bill (Darla) Eveland, Sonya Eveland, Louis Swabby; daughter-in-law Donna Eveland; several nieces and nephews; and numerous beloved great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for Bud on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at West Side Cemetery in Taft, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local VFW, VA, or Sportsman’s Club in his honor. The family would like to thank Nathan Adelson Hospice in Pahrump, NV, for their compassionate care.
