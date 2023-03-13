Claudia LouIda Letterman was born on May 17, 1937 to Alvis and Ruby Henry in Phoenix, Arizona. At a very young age she began selflessly caring for her siblings. Her life was devoted to comforting others. She lovingly raised her children and was proud of the life she was able to provide them. Claudia made lifelong friends while employed for several years at the Barco Sewing Factory and later as a cashier at 11-C Market. Over the last few years, Claudia planned some adventures and enjoyed sharing these new journeys with her favorite people. She was an amazing woman who meant so much to so many people and was always a shelter from the storm. On March 7, 2023, Claudia was surrounded by her family when she passed peacefully in her home in Derby Acres, California.
Claudia was the beloved mother of Angela Griffith and husband Derek, Cathy Jordan and husband Melvin, Gary Letterman and wife Martha, Doretta Griffith and husband Randy, Sally Rhoten and husband Mike. She was predeceased by her son David Letterman, daughter Laura Roseman, son-in-law Arthur Roseman, daughter-in-law Tawny Letterman, and grandchildren Caleb Jordan and Amanda Perry. She was loved by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Claudia was the dear sister of Aleen McHale, Richard Henry, Evonne Henry, Gary Henry, and Jeanie Johnson. Predeceased by brothers Ernie Henry, Austin “Short” Henry, John Gaines, Bob Gaines, Raymond Henry, Mickey Henry and sister Kathie Ramsey. Claudia was also predeceased by her parents Ruby Henry, Alvis Henry and Faye Henry as well as two loving husbands, Jerry Letterman and Leon Letterman. A memorial service will be held in Claudia’s honor at the West Side District Cemetery Chapel in Taft, California on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. www.GreenlawnM-c.com
