Precious Ramos scored 11 points while Mercy Montgomery added 10 points to lead Taft College in a 73-48 loss at Cuesta College in an opening game of the 37th annual Conoco/Phillips Invitational in San Luis Obispo on last week.
The game was close after the first quarter, with Cuesta holding a narrow four-point lead (15-11). Taft was down 30-20 at halftime before Cuesta outscored TC 43-28 over the final two quarters.
Bree Johansen nearly had a double-double with 8 points and 8 rebounds. Sade Romain came off the bench to contribute 6 points.
The Cougars dropped to 1-5 on the season
