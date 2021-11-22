Taft College women's basketball head coach Daniel Nelms earned his first career win with the Cougars thanks to a 52-49 victory over visiting Hartnell College on Friday night.
Taft is now 1-4 on the season after losing Saturday at Bakersfield College.
TC and Hartnell battled to a 19-19 tie after two quarters and Taft was able to withstand a late Panthers' rally to hold on for the win.
Bree Johansen led the Cougars with 14 points while Sade Romain came off the bench to score 12 points.
Mahaila Laulu grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with 4 points and 3 assists while Avianna Perez chipped in with 9 points and 4 steals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.