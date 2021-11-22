Bree Johansen

Bree Johansen, shown in action earlier this season, scored 14 points Friday to lead Taft College to a 52-49 win over Hartnell

 Doug Keeler/Midway Driller

Taft College women's basketball head coach Daniel Nelms earned his first career win with the Cougars thanks to a 52-49 victory over visiting Hartnell College on Friday night.

Taft is now 1-4 on the season after losing Saturday at Bakersfield College.

TC and Hartnell battled to a 19-19 tie after two quarters and Taft was able to withstand a late Panthers' rally to hold on for the win.

Bree Johansen led the Cougars with 14 points while Sade Romain came off the bench to score 12 points.

Mahaila Laulu grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds to go with 4 points and 3 assists while Avianna Perez chipped in with 9 points and 4 steals.