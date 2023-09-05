The Taft College Men’s Soccer Team battled to a scoreless tie on the road Friday against Los Angeles Mission College after a back-and-forth game.
LA Mission college started the game by attacking through the wings trying to get in a goal quick. Taft’s defense was strong and solid throughout the first half keeping a clean sheet and letting nothing pass through. The first half was a back-and-forth half but both teams went into the break 0-0.
The second half was an intense half with both teams looking to get the lead. Both defenses played a major role in the game, not letting the other team break them down in the attack. Both teams had chances but couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net. Freshman goalkeeper Brian Tufino once again kept a clean sheet to make it two games in a row with 0 goals conceded.
The match ended with both teams sharing points after a hard-fought game for a score of 0-0.
TC captain Tony Santano, had this to say about the match, “In terms of the game last night, I think I can speak for all the guys and say we know we didn’t play our best game. We understand that certain details need to be fixed and the urgency on fixing those details. All in all, I’m proud of the boys for playing with heart until the end.”
The next men’s soccer game is away against Chaffey College on September 5, at 2:00 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.