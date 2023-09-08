The Taft College Men’s Soccer Team pulled off a win on the road with an incredible goal from Gabriel Monge and a great defensive performance for the Cougars’ third shutout in a row.
The game started with Chaffey College kicking off and going straight to the goal. Most of the first half consisted of Chaffey trying to go on the attack but didn’t get many chances due to Taft’s defense being solid and not letting Chaffey break them down. Taft had the bigger chances throughout the half with Gabriel Monge opening up the score with a volley put into the back of the net with an amazing cross from Emilio Gonzalez. Taft went up 1-0 into the half time.
The second half started, and the Cougars looked like they wanted to manage the game. Taft again had many chances to put away the game but couldn’t find the back of the net. Chaffey in the second half had the bigger chances but couldn’t capitalize due to Brian Tufino’s great performance in goal. Even though Chaffey went on the attack towards the last 5 minutes, Taft was able to keep a solid defense to not let anything pass and win the game 1-0 away from the home team.
After the game, Captain Daniel Zamora said, “Our men worked hard on the field the full 90 minutes, and we will continue to improve day by day game by game.”
The are playing their home opener on Friday at 3 p.m.
