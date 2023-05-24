Taft College women's soccer players Alyssandra Gonzales and Angelissa Garza as well as Daniel Rehachek from the men's soccer team had the opportunity to represent the college at the 2023 Student Senate for California Community Colleges (SSCCC) General Assembly meeting held on March 31-April 2 in Long Beach.
At the General Assembly, these student leaders were able to conduct a workshop with over 50 individuals from colleges across the state to educate them on the importance of student engagement and outreach.
Taft's Associated Student Organization (ASO) was also a proud sponsor of this assembly and was given the opportunity to speak in front of all 600+ attendees. Our student-athlete representatives talked about the history of Taft College and what community means to them as a college.
