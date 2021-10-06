The Taft College women's volleyball team could be one the biggest stories in CCCAA sports of 2021. With just eight players on the roster and a new head coach that was brought on just days before the start of the season, a down year on the court could have been expected.
What wasn't expected is a 5-0 start to the Central Valley Conference schedule by head coach Mallori Rossi and her Cougars. On Monday, TC earned its third straight sweep, beating Reedley College 25-16, 25-15, 25-15.
TC is 6-4 overall as the Cougars head into a huge showdown against perennial CVC champion and state No. 1-ranked Fresno City College on Wednesday (Oct. 6) at 6 p.m. in Taft. The match can be live streamed at https://www.team1sports.com/TaftCA/.
On Monday, Jada Dias led the Cougars with 14 kills to go with 8 digs and 3 blocks against Reedley. Kaimana Botelho-Patoc had another huge match with 10 kills, 18 digs, 5 aces, and 4 blocks.
Kayla Iwata had 28 assists and 14 digs while Avianna Isisaki chipped in with 13 digs, and 4 blocks. Morgan Pulido added 12 digs and 6 kills and Della Sedillo posted 9 digs.
