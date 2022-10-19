1-29-1985 to 10-08-2022
Craig was born on January 29, 1985, to parents Scott Yeates and Donna Carpenter. Surrounded by his loved ones, Craig went home to heaven on October 8, 2022.
Craig left behind many loved ones, father Scott Yeates and Stepmom Rita Yeates of Taft, Mother Donna Carpenter of Alaska, and His two children Faith Yeates of Taft and Paul Lacoy of Arkansas. Brothers Christopher Yeates and Jackie of Bakersfield, Steven Yeates and Crystal of Taft, Travis Hibbard and Angela of Texas, and Stepbrothers Jeff Wimmer and Scott and Samantha Wimmer.
His sister through his Heart Kristi Page of Taft, Brothers through his heart Michael Trickey of Taft and Jack Dennis of Bakersfield. Sons through his heart Jesse Robinson and Christopher Stuart.
Aunts Kim Dunn of Oregon and Nancy Page of Taft, Aunt and Uncle Dell & Forrest Fisher of Mesa Colorado, Rick and Kathryn Shaffer of Bakersfield, and Les Carpenter of Palmer AK.
Cousins Kelby Robinson of Oregon, Ron and Tina Odem of Bakersfield, Lavonda and Bron Sanders of Mississippi, Lachele Scott of Mesa Colorado, Tiffany Shaffer of New Mexico, and Zachary Fisher of Loma Colorado.
His long-time true love, Sarah Nicole Irby of Yuba City, his best friend Tyson Young and many friends.
Waiting for him in heaven his grandma and Grandpa Don Carpenter and Tina Hall, Step grandpa Garrold Hall, Grandma Dena Geissel, Uncle Craig Yeates, Uncle Rich Paige, and Uncle Kenny Page.
A graveside service was held on October 17, 2022, at West Side District Cemetery in Taft.
Special thanks to Caitlin along with her family Meir and Maten Katz and all the caregivers from Hoffman Hospice.
Craig was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Until we see you again Craig, we love you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.