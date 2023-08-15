Cynthia Dianne Melton, also known as Cindy, peacefully passed away on August 11th, 2023, at the age of 77 in Taft, California. Born on December 1st, 1945, in Houston, Texas. Cindy was a kind soul whose smile brightened anyone's day. She fought her battle with cancer with unwavering strength and a smile on her face, never complaining about her circumstances. Her compassion and generosity touched the lives of everyone around her.
Cindy was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She adored her daughter, Jane Melton, and her grandchildren; Duane and Miranda Melton, Stephanie Beard, Christopher and Alyssa Beard, Kayla Melton, Sarah Melton, Brittney Melton, Matthew Melton, Bradley and Heather Melton, as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She cherished the time spent with her family and took pride in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
In her professional life, Cindy dedicated 12 years of service to the Taft Cemetery. Her commitment and attention to detail made a lasting impact on the community she served.
Cindy had a thirst for knowledge and enjoyed reading and learning about history. She also found joy in her frequent shopping trips to Goodwill. One of her favorite activities was getting her nails done with her daughter. However, her most cherished moments were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, witnessing their growth and creating lasting memories.
Cindy's life will be celebrated with a viewing on August 19th, 2023, at Greenlawn Cemetery on Panama Lane in Bakersfield, California, from 1 to 4 pm. Further details about the celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.
Cindy is survived by her daughter Jane Melton, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as her loving brothers, Lawrence Wardrop and his wife Anita, Steven Nettles and his wife Lindsey, and Frank Nettles and wife Dena. She is predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband of 53 years, Gerlin Melton, her sons Duane Melton Sr. and Ronnie Melton, and her grandson and best friend, Michael Patterson.
Cindy's memory will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the pleasure of knowing her. She will be remembered for her kind heart, unwavering strength, and her dedication to her family and community. www.GreenlawnM-c.com
