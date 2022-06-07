Darlyne Carter 

Darlyne (Dar) Hall Carter, 59, was born April 23, 1963, in Bakersfield, California, and passed away on May 12, 2022, in Taft, California. Forever loved and remembered, she will hold a special place in our hearts for the love she showed to all of her family and friends.
Darlyne is preceded to heaven by her mother Clare Elizabeth Hall, father Derrel Hall, mother-in-law Bonnie Ree Carter, father-in-law David Boyd Cater, and son Thomas Bardley Carter.
She is survived by her Husband, William B. (Tom) Carter, and Snoozers and Cooper of the home; Daughter Rochelle Hoerning, son-in-law Austin, and grandbabies Jace, Isaac, and Avis; Daughter Shalyne Baize, son-in-law Scott and grandchildren Bailee and Bryce; Daughter Tara McLaughlin, son in law John, and grandchildren Jack and Olivia; Sister-in-laws Redonna Carter, Katie Carter, and Vivian Carter Oxendine of North Carolina; Daughter Candy Carter of Ohio, grandson Xavier; Daughter Shannon Brayboy and grandson Jack (Brads Family); Son William B. Carter Jr.’s wife Sabrina, grandchildren Kristen and Jeremey (wife Carmen and great-grand child Joel); Son Kris Carter and wife Melissa, grandchildren Christian, and Custom; Son David Boyd Carter II, wife Kawanna, and grandchildren Maya, Kaya, and Natahan; Special friends Beverly, Carla, Freda, Teri, Shelley, Vicki, Stacey, Cindy, Kelsey, Aunt Joan, and a host of family and friends.
We, the family, wish to express our gratitude for all the prayers, condolences, comfort, and support during and after this time of loss. A memorial service for Darlyne will be held on June 7th at 1:00pm at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home 501 Lucard Street in Taft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.