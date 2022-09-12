February 14, 1947 – August 27, 2022
David Caley James, born to Dr. and Mrs. Lynn James on February 14, 1947, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on August 27, 2022, at the age of 75. Dave was born in Omaha, Nebraska, grew up in Grand Junction, Colorado, graduated from Grand Junction High School, and earned his degree in History from the University of Colorado. In his mid-20’s, he moved to Bakersfield and in 1976 he married Marla, his wife of 46 years. In 1974 he became a PGA Golf Professional, and after further course work and certifications, he became a Master Professional of the PGA. In the late 1970's he began leasing Buena Vista Golf Course and later North Kern Golf Course from the county of Kern, becoming the Director of Golf at both until 2008 when he retired. He loved the game of golf and the golfing community he served. While living in Taft and Bakersfield, Dave and Marla were active members of Laurelglen Bible Church for 25 years where Dave served as an elder. After Dave’s retirement, they moved to Clovis, California to be near their children and eventually their grandchildren. After the move, Dave continued to be involved in the golfing community, playing golf right up to the end. In Clovis, Dave and Marla became active members of Trinity Community Church where they served most recently as deacons.
David is survived by his loving wife, Marla James; son, Jeff James; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Christopher Tozlian; grandchildren, Joshua and Elizabeth Tozlian; brother, Brad James; sister, Lynn Holbrook; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Friday, September, 23, 2022, at 11am at Trinity Community Church in Clovis, California.
