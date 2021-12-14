David “Harry” Hosking was born on February 8, 1935 in Penzance, England to Bill and Hilda Hosking. He went to his Heavenly Home on December 6, 2021 at the age of a young 86. His parents moved to Maricopa when Harry was 6 months old.
Harry went to Maricopa Schools from kindergarten to graduation from Maricopa High School in 1953.
He then attended Cal Poly on a baseball scholarship majoring in engineering. He was unable to finish due to the sudden death of his father. His mother had died from cancer when Harry was 11 years old.
Harry was a hard-working man, even working evenings and weekends painting. He would say, “when you have kids to feed you do what you have to do”. He worked for Belridge Oil Company and Shell for 36 years. He received an honorable discharge from the National Guard in 1959.
Fast pitch softball was his passion. He pitched for several league teams. He was known for his golden arm. He became the old man on the team as younger guys wanted to join his team.
Harry started his love for street rods in high school. He worked in a gas station to purchase his first car. His 55 Chevy was on the front cover of Car Craft magazine in 1955. He had several pre-48 cars through the years and now has a 1934 Ford Cabriolet and a 29 Roadster. Harry attended many car shows winning plaques and trophies.
Harry loved to reminisce with classmates about their school years. He had a great memory for names and could tell you what cars they drove. He was a prankster and had many stories about his time with Belridge and the harmless pranks he pulled on people. He was known for his one liners.
He was a member of First Baptist Church and had a strong faith. He had the assurance that when he drew his last breath here he would be in the arms of Jesus.
Harry married Carolyn Roberts in 1999 and they traveled to many places including 10 cruises until Harry said he was cruised out. They shared 22 years together.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sylvia Madsen, wife Cherri, nephews David and Billy Madsen and niece Leilani. Harry is survived by his wife Carolyn and his five children, Debbie and Leland Scott , Peggy Hosking, Kellie McDonald, David and Val Hosking and Jennifer Clark. Plus 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Live will be held at First Baptist Church in Taft on Wednesday, December 15 at 11:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers consider making a donation to Soroptimist Int’l of Taft Critical Care, P O Box 333, Taft, CA 93268 or First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 220 North St. Taft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.