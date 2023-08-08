1976 – 2023
David James Hunt went suddenly to be with his Lord Jesus on July 24. He was born in Wasco, California on December 27, 1996.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Lynda Hunt, one brother, Tommy Jr. (Rhonda) of Colorado, five sisters, Ronda Cray (Tim) of Texas, Vicki Bragg (Mike) of Washington, Jeanie Mathews (Aaron) of California, Merri Tavares (Armando) of Arizona and Kerri Hunt of Washington, Sixteen Nieces and nephews, beloved aunts and uncles and many cousins.
He graduated High School in Pasco, WA in ’95. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Free Will Baptist Bible College in North Carolina in Biblical Studies. He went on to receive his Master’s in Theology. As a struggling college student, he earned scholarships from U.P.S. where he was employed as a hub supervisor in NC. He later earned his teaching credentials in the northwest and was a well-beloved educator for a number of years.
He loved the Lord and continued on-line studies in theology during the pandemic. His family agreed he was a “perpetual professional student” as he was happiest reading, writing essays and achieving high grades. He obtained a coveted library of collectible books including a large collection of comic books which he accumulated since childhood until recently.
Funeral Services for David will be held on Friday, August 11 beginning at 10:00 A.M. at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home located at 501 Lucard St. in Taft, followed by a graveside service at the West Side District Cemetery where David will be laid to rest alongside his paternal grandparents, Ike and Jewel Hunt of Dustin Acres. David’s cousin, Pastor Mike Criswell of Oregon, our FWB Pastor Ken McCurdy and David’s Pastor Steve Ascher of Bakersfield will officiate.
A light lunch will be served at the FWB Church, 510 Harrison Street, immediately following the burial. Family and friends are cordially invited to come share memories and honor David’s life. We will miss his witty humor and his contagious smile. We loved him and will carry his memory in our hearts forever. Good bye dear one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.