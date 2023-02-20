The deadline for non-profits to register for this year's Give Big Kern 2023 is fast approaching with applications due by Feb. 28.
Give Big Kern is observed on the first Tuesday of each may. This year's event will take place online on Tuesday, May 2, from midnight to 11:59 p.m.
Hosted by the Kern Community Foundation, the fundraiser is intended to foster local philanthropy in support of 501(c)(3) charitable organizations in Kern County.
By participating, non-profit agencies have the opportunity to gain visibility in the motto, "One day to celebrate the giving spirit of Kern County!"
There is no restriction to the amount of money the non-profits are allowed to raise by collecting volunteer pledges to assist them with the agency's current needs.
Donating to charities is easy and are tax deductible and cannot be refunded. Contributions may be made via credit and debit card only. Donations will be received and receipted by GiveGab.
GiveGab is a nonprofit giving platform that helps nonprofits to raise money, engage donors and manage volunteers. Each donation made to a participating nonprofit will be disbursed directly from GiveGab via direct deposit within 5-7 business days.
GiveGab retains a 2 percent campaign management fee from all donations. Credit Card processing fees are an additional 2.5 percent + $.30 for all major credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover).
When making a donation, you will have the option to cover the fees yourself. By doing so, 100 percent of the online donation will go to the receiving agency.
In addition, participating agencies have the opportunity to compete for additional cash prizes.
Since it all takes place online, "Give Big Kern is a safe way to fundraise," according to the website.
Since is was founded in 2016, Give Big Kern has raised more than $3.3 million from thousands of community members to benefit hundreds of hard-working local charities. It involves one day of giving so the public has the opportunity to support the charities they love.
Non-profits can register their organizations at givebigkern.org and click on the "register" link.
This will take you to the "find your organization" page. Type your organization in the search bar. Once located, click on the "participate" link. If your non-profit organization is new or not listed, click on the "add my organization" link. Follow the steps and complete your registration.
If you do not verify your banking information at that time, GiveGab will contact you just prior to the event to do so.
If you want to make a donation and can't locate your favorite non-profit on the Give Big Kern website, please send an email to Fatima@kernfoundation.org to request that we contact your organization of choice.
