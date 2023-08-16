Debra Ann Hagans, 69 passed away unexpectedly on June 25, 2023 at Kern Medical Center in Bakersfield California. Born February 10, 1954 in Avenal California, she is the daughter of the late Walter Hagans and Dollie Lee Flanigan.
"Debbie" was a long time resident of Taft California, also attending high school at Taft Union High School. She married her first husband, the late Dewain George and together they raised three children who all attended TUHS as well. She enoyed the outdoors, which included camping, fishing, and hunting.
She was a member of New Hope Temple and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Among other jobs that she held, she was always proud of her job at Watkins Construction, where she was one of only a few women who actually worked in the oilfields along side the men. She mainly worked on the pipelines, but also became very good at operating some of the machinery and in the early 80's was part of a team that performed "bobcat squardancing" at the Buck Owens Rodeo. She left the oilfields to take a bookeeping position at Payless Drug Store and remained there for several years before moving to Brownwood Texas with her second husband, the late Chris Burch. While in TX, she attended Heartland Church and worked as a home health caregiver. She made many friends in Texas and her infectious smile and bubbly, positive personality earned her the nickname "Tinkerbell" by her church friends.
She eventually moved back to the Taft/Bakersfield area where she lived in a retirement community with her pets Buddy, Missy, and Toby and enjoyed watching her 49'ers and going to the casino. Debbie loved all people! She was an outgoing, giving, free spirit who didn't know a stranger and could out talk anyone in the room. She was non judgmental and treated people with love and respect. Above all, she loved her family and they will always remember her telling them "I Love You More" at the end of every visit or phone call.
Her children and grandchildren were her greatest joy.
She is survived by children, Teresa Totty and husband Randy of Jenks, OK, Christine Dickey and husband Bryan of Oxnard, CA, and Michael George and wife Brittaney of Taft, CA; Grandchildren Chad and Haixia Totty, Derrik and Misti Totty, Brittney Totty, Bryan Dickey Jr, Brent Dickey, Cisco and Jadyn George, Michaela George, Amilia George, and Aliece George; Great granchildren Portland George, Penelope George, Xavier George, and Austin Totty; numerous brothers and sisters and their spouses, as well as nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers, you would consider a donation in Debbie's name to one of her supported charities: American Cancer Society or Teen Challenge of Southern California
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.