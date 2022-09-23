1955-2022
Delmer Dale Teel passed away Sept 4, 2022 one day after his 67th birthday. Delmer was an extraordinary father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. He resided at Foothill Residential Care in San Luis Obispo, CA at time of death.
Delmer is survived by his 2 children, Jason (Estevan)Teel and Jennifer (Chris) Elcano; his sisters Debra (Mark) Potaczala and Welanda (Jack) Stevenson. Delmer had 3 grandchildren Kaabyn, Kayle, and Kayliah that lovingly referred to him as ‘Papa T’. Delmer is preceded in death by his father, Weldon D. Teel and mother, Wanda M. Teel. Del had 4 nieces and nephews Amy Echeverria, Kelly Morris, Bryce Stevenson and Kyler Stevenson who absolutely adored their Uncle Del!
Delmer was born Sept. 3, 1955 in Taft, CA. He grew up in Taft and lived there for nearly half his life. He was very active in the community and church. He was big into sports and his love for golf sent him all over the world to play the game. He became a Respiratory Therapist after being injured during his career in the Oil Industry employed by Texaco. He started working for French Hospital in San Luis Obispo almost 30 years ago until he suffered a stroke nearly 5 years ago.
Delmer was known for his witty sense of humor; his storytelling was the greatest. Keeping all who listened captive till the end of his tales. “To know him was to love him” as his coworkers from French Hospital used to say. Delmer was a very kind person and would lend a hand to whomever. He was a very talented carpenter created wonders with his woodworking talents. He loved playing his drums and enjoyed attending the concerts at Mid State Fair venues!
A celebration of life will be held by family later this year and his ashes will be buried in the waters by Morro Bay where he loved viewing the rock. In lieu of donations and flowers, please recall one of the great stories Delmer shared with you or of him!
