Denise Dyer 

1965 – 2023
Denise Ann Dyer was born on April 17, 1965, in Los Angeles, CA, where she was adopted by John Dyer and Letty D'Angelo and passed away on May 20, 2023, in Taft, CA. She worked for the office of Roger N. Lampkin as a secretary for over 20 years and went on to start her own business of landscaping and property management, which she operated for many years. She had a heart of gold and a smile that could light up a room. She is preceded in death by her adoptive parents John & Letty, and her birth father Anthony R. Castillo. Denise is survived by her birth mother Katherine A. Locke, her children Natasha and husband Justin Callison, Timmy McReynolds, Valaria Barnett and boyfriend Daniel Couch, and Zethery Hastings. She is also survived by her many grandchildren Carson, Raiden, Brett, Bella, Zaylee, Kodi-Paige, Alexander, Brooklyn, and Adalynn, her brothers David C. Locke, Justin and wife Sylvia Locke, and her longtime friend Carol Hastings.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 2nd from 4-7 pm at the Erickson & Brown Funeral home for family and friends wishing to pay their respects.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Moose Lodge on June 10th at 1 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.