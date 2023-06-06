Dennis R. Hill, 72 of Pasco, Washington passed at home with his family by his side on June 2, 2023. He was born Nov. 11, 1950, in Taft, California, the son of Donald & Ann Hill. He lived in Taft most of his life, then ventured to Alaska and returned to Taft. He has spent the last 20 years in Pasco Washington. Dennis was a Vietnam Veteran (Army), He was a Heavy Equipment Operator his whole life and loved his ‘Tonka Toys’. He enjoyed Fishing, Hunting, and Racing (Cars). Dennis was a loving partner, father, grandfather and a good friend to all he met. He will be missed by many and remembered always.
Survivors include his companion of 26 years Betty Scott-Evans
6 Children, Kasey Henderson, Bryan Bonsal (Rannada), Denise Mullen (Jason), Donna Bleichner (Jamey), Danyelle Evans Lester (Justin), & Tiffany Evans VanSlyke (Nick ).
12 Grandchildren, Savonna Romo, Cody Mullen, Aleesa Stewart, Jeffrey Wise, Kayla & Jason Bleichner, Joeie & Charlii Patterson, Andie Lester, Payton, Linkoln, Oliver VanSlyke.
4 Great Grandchildren, Walker, Dominique, Roulette Romo, Evelynn Stewart
