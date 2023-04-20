Dennis Ray Foster

Dennis Ray Foster (Dick) was born Nov. 3, 1945 to parents Claude & Betty Foster in Bakersfield, CA.

Dick made his living as a welder mostly here in Kern Co. oil industry. He is survived by his wife Laura Foster, Daughter Shelley Gillespie, son-in-law Sean Gillespie, Grandsons, Conrad, Griffin & Carter Gillespie, and Great Grandson Beau Gillespie.

Dick left his earthly home to with the Lord, Dec. 18, 2023. He was loved and he will forever be missed.