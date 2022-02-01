Dennis Russell of Taft, CA, passed away due to cancer in Bakersfield, Ca. on Monday, January 24, 2022. He was 67 years of age.
Dennis’ passing will leave a large hole in the hearts of family and friends who he greatly entertained with his humor and shenanigans. He was open and sharing with all of those he met, leaving many laughing through sheer disbelief in what he just said.
Dennis was born in Taft, California, on February 14, 1954, to Max and Wanda Russell. Raised in a law enforcement family, he frequently moved around California, graduating from Rubidoux High school in Riverside in 1972. Dennis served in the United States Air Force (Air Police) from September 1972 until April 1978. During his time in the military, he was promoted to Sergeant, serving overseas in Germany and numerous places in the states. He studied Criminal Justice at College of the Sequoias, where he earned an Associate Degree while working full time at Lampe Lumber in Tulare. Dennis joined the California Highway Patrol in 1984 and served the community as a Patrol Officer until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed working with wood in his garage, camping, and BBQing with his family.
Dennis is survived by his Father, Max Russell, two brothers, Dan of Taft, his two children, Tom (Pam) of Bakersfield, his former wife Linda and their four children. Tina Park of Republic, MO, Vesta (Rick) Ray of Rogersville, MO, David (Jodi) of Bakersfield, Ronald “Darin” (Amanda) of Rogersville, MO. Dennis has 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren who will forever miss their Papa. Courtney Berumen and her girls Emma and Zoe, Dennis “Tyler” Ray, Madison (Ivan) Gavrilyuk, Ethan Russell, Alexis Russell, Noah Ray, Davis Ray, Brigham Ray, Franklin Ray, Taylor Russell, Olivia Russell, Max Russell, and Zeus Russell. Not to mention nieces, nephews, many cousins, and friends. Dennis was welcomed into heaven by his Momma Wanda Russell. Many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends were there to greet him.
A graveside service will be held at Westside Cemetery 440 Bob Hampton Road Taft, CA, on Friday, February 4, at 2:00 pm. Pastor Joey Pittman will preside over the service.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the medical staff on the 5th floor of San Joaquin Hospital and the staff at The Hoffman Hospice House for all their help in Dad’s final days.
