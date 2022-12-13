Derek Morgan

We are sad to announce the passing of
Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan of Taft, California.
He died at the age of 39. Derek passed away after being struck
By a hit and run vehicle in Bakersfield, California.
The funeral will be held at New Hope Temple
At 11:00 a.m. on December 17, 2022.
He was a loving husband, father, uncle, brother, and nephew.
He was survived by his wife Tiffanie Morgan. His stepsons Alex, Cesar, and Noodle. He is preceded in death by his brothers Issac, Adrian, Sammy
And his sister Evette.
Derek was born in Bakersfield, California on December 2, 1983 and died
On December 2, 2022.
Derek was very loved and will be missed very much.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.