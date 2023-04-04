Don McCostlin

May 3, 1943 - March 6, 2023
Don was born in Salina, Utah to William and Donna McCostlin. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Judy, his sons Richard and Allan, his grandsons Brandon and Christopher, his brother Merrill and his sister Kathleen and many other relatives & friends. He joined the Navy as a very young man and took pride of the job he did on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Imo Jima. As a young man he got to see many other countries as his father was in the Army. Don's career in the oilfields spanned many years working for Shell, Santa Fe Energy and Occidental Petroleum. He volunteered in Little League for over 30 years starting as a coach and local Little League president to District Administrator as he loved helping children. He loved to fish and camp, and his family had many happy years on vacation in Bishop, CA. He made many friends over the years and was a devoted family man. He is missed and loved very much. Per his wishes there are no services.
