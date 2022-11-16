1961 – 2022
Donald James Adams passed away November 13, 2022 in Taft, CA at his home. Donald was born April 24, 1961 in Los Angeles County to Andy & Gail Adams and spent his childhood to present in Taft. He attended Taft City Schools and graduated from Taft Union High School in 1979. As a kid, Donald enjoyed racing motorcycles, playing Baseball and working on cars with his dad. He started working in the oilfields in 1979 where he finished his career with Aera Energy as a process supervisor. Don met the Love of his life, Marie Adams, in 1990 until her passing in 2016. Don enjoyed cooking, BBQ and spending time with his family, kids and grandkids.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Gail Adams, his wife Marie Adams and daughter Jennifer Trejo. He is survived by his children Trisha Uribe and husband Marcos, Donald Adams ll and wife Melissa, Heidi Kuhnke and husband Carl, Justin Adams and wife Deva, Anna Aguilar and husband Mike, Bobby Trejo and wife Amy, Jesse Lugo and wife Jennifer, Chris Trejo and wife Jessica, Casey Adams and wife Heather, Natasha Hiltibran, Alfredo Hernandez and 35 Grandchildren, Sister Mary Reese and husband Fred and sister Darcy Ratkay.
Don’s services will be held at the West Side District Cemetery on November 21st, 2022 at 10:30 am.
