3/11/1953 – 4/18/2022
Doris was born on March 11, 1953 in Taft, California to LeRoy and Irene Dean. She was the youngest of the family, which included her brother Jerry, and sister Royce. She grew up in Taft and attended schools there through Jr. College. While attending Taft High School, she was a member of the band, a song leader, class officer, was a member of various clubs, and was also in the orchestra. She loved going to school and made many lifelong friends, along with her future husband, Larry.
After high school, Doris started working while attending college. Her work involved Switch Board Operator and a Secretary at Taft High School. In 1973, Doris and Larry were married and made Taft their home. Doris worked until they started having a family in 1977.
After having a daughter and son and getting them through elementary school, Doris wanted to work again, but this time as a teacher. She attended California State University, Bakersfield and received her California State Teaching Credential. She began working for Taft City School District as a 1st Grade teacher for 16 years.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, and both of her siblings. Doris is survived by her husband, Larry, daughter, Keli Moore (Brian), and son, Tim Dyer; her grandchildren Bailey and Cody Moore, and Meghan and Dylan Dyer. Doris dearly loved her children and grandchildren.
A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Bristol Hospice for the loving care they provided Doris while under their care.
Graveside services will be held at Westside District Cemetery in Taft, California on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, the family will be honored if you make a donation in Doris’s memory to the MS Society, Bristol Hospice of Bakersfield, CA at www.bristolhospicefoundation.ca.org, or a charity of your choice.
