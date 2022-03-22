July 21, 1930-March 19, 2022
Doris (Doree) Mae Cuddy Miller, 91, was born July 21, 1930 in Bakersfield, Ca. and passed away at her home in Cuddy Valley, California on March 19, 2022. Doris left the family homestead with her parents Charles Fletcher Cuddy and Naomi Frances Burgess, and brother Charles Cleve Cuddy when they moved to the Taft and Fellows area around 1945. Doris married Donald Leroy Miller July 1, 1949 in the West-Minister Presbyterian Church of Fellows. They lived in Fellows until his death in 1997. In 2004, Doris moved back to the family ranch in Cuddy Valley, to live out her remaining years.
Doris was proud of her Irish and Native Indian heritage and of being the Great-Great-Granddaughter of John Fletcher Cuddy, one of the founding pioneers of the Cuddy Valley and Frazier Park area, and the Great-Great-Great- Granddaughter of Chief Joseph the Elder. Doris was also the Great-Great Granddaughter of Joseph Gale, known as Oregon’s first governor who married Eliza, the daughter of Old Chief Joseph of the Wallowa Nez Perce.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband Donald Leroy Miller, mother Frances Naomi Burgess Cuddy, father Charles Fletcher Cuddy, brother Charles Cleve Cuddy, nephews Charles Cleve Cuddy Jr. and John Joseph Cuddy.
Doris is survived by her nephew Donald M. Cuddy (Daisy) and great nephews John Joseph Cuddy (Nicole), Brad Cuddy (Breana), Cathy Miley, Jennifer Guerrini (Michael), and great-great nieces and nephews Brooklyn, Cooper, Parker, Carter, Cuddy, and Jacob Brumlow. She is also survived by sister-in-law Gloria Howell Cuddy and countless cousins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to support the upkeep of the original Cuddy cabin located at Ridge Route Communities Museum. Donations may be sent directly to the Ridge Route Communities Museum, P.O. Box 684, Frazier Park, Ca. 93225
There will be a viewing Tuesday, March 29, from 10-12 at Erickson & Brown Funeral Home in Taft, Ca. Graveside services following at 1:00PM at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft, Ca.
