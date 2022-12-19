Dr. Stephen M. Casagrande, age 73, passed away from a heart attack on November 27th in Rome, Italy, with his beloved wife, Diane, at his side. He was born July 6th, 1949 to Anne and Angelico E. Casagrande in Los Angeles, CA and grew up with his four brothers in Taft, CA. Steve graduated from USC School of Dentistry in 1974. He then settled in Sacramento with Diane where they raised their family and he founded a successful dental practice of 48 years, with his son joining in 2002.
A man of many pursuits, Steve was an avid outdoorsman, collector, talented guitar player, NCOA high school football referee, a founding member of the West Shore Club of Lake Tahoe, a knighted member of The Brotherhood of Saint Hubertus, and a Governor appointed member of the Dental Board of California, among many other community organizations. At the time of his death, he was actively serving as Lieutenant Colonel in the California Air National Guard SMR Unit.
Steve was a one-of-a-kind. He had a love for life, his friends, and most of all, his family. Those who knew him will miss his humor, positivity and his kind and generous heart. Steve was able to touch many lives and his legacy will live on through their fond memories and unforgettable stories.
Steve will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 50 years, Diane Casagrande, children Dr. Michael Casagrande (Michelle), and Stephanie Casagrande Purcell (Philip “Boo”). His grandchildren who called him Nonno: Luca and Dario Casagrande; Chloe, Michael and Matthew Purcell. Brothers Dr. Eugene (Rose Ann), Richard (Jackie), Timothy (Alison) and Dr. Thomas (April) as well as several caring nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends that were like family. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Anne and Angelico E. Casagrande.
A visitation will be held on January 5th from 3pm-6pm at W. F. Gormley & Sons Funeral Home at 2015 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA, 95811. The funeral service will be January 6th at 11am at Sacred Heart Church at 1040 39th Street, Sacramento, CA, 95816. Full obituary available at www.gormleyandsons.com
