1931-2022
Edward Erlewine was born on April 18th, 1931, in Taft, California, and passed away on December 21st, 2022, in Springville, California.
Edward graduated from Taft High School in 1949 and Taft Jr. College in 1951. He excelled in sports and even had the honor of playing in a Jr. Rose Bowl game.
He married his high school sweetheart Mary Imogene in 1952 and started their lives in Santa Barbara, where Ed attended CSUSB.
In 1952, he was inducted into the Army in San Luis Obispo and served his country in Korea, and was discharged in June 1954. After his military service, he was employed by the Atlantic Richfield Co.
Ed and Mary raised 2 sons, David Douglas and Donald Keith Erlewine, and as a family, created a wonderful life together with their boys teaching them to love the outdoors. Ed and Mary were involved in their boys’ lives, coaching little league, cheering them on at every sporting event, and continuing this tradition with their 3 grandchildren as they came along.
In 1962, Ed was initiated into the Freemasons, and after 60+ years in the Taft Midway Lodge, #426, he was considered a member for life.
In 1986, Ed retired, and he and Mary moved to their dream home in Springville, California, so he could be closer to his favorite hunting and fishing spots. Both were very involved in their community.
After moving to Springville, they traveled to wonderful locations together in their motorhome and, in the mid-’90s, decided to purchase a 2nd home in Eagle Lake, California, where they enjoyed many beautiful years with their 3 grandchildren, Aaron, Jeffrey, and Jessica.
Ed lost the love of his life in 2014 but continued to live in Springville independently until his passing.
He is survived by David D. Erlewine, son, his wife, Sherry Erlewine, and Donald Keith Erlewine, son. In addition, Aaron Erlewine, grandson, his wife, Barbara Erlewine, and great-grandchildren, Arielle, Katelin, Quinn, and Aiden.
Jeffrey Erlewine, grandson, and great-grandchildren Mason and Carson. Jessica Billings, granddaughter, her husband Jason Billings, and great-grandchildren, Kayden, J.P., Charlee, and Paisley.
His sometimes stubborn, but always sweet nature will be missed greatly, as will his wonderful stories of his life, spanning almost 92 years. Rest in Peace, Edward Erlewine; we all loved you dearly.
A service will be held Saturday, January 7th at 11 AM at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home in Taft, California.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.