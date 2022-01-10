1950 - 2022
Elaine Janet Arnold went into the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ on January 5, 2022. Elaine was born to Phyllis Arnsmeyer (Meeks) and William Arnsmeyer on January 17, 1950 in Hemet, California.
Elaine graduated from Hemet High School in 1968. She continued her education in Orange County, California obtaining a certification as a Beautician. She went on and obtained an education in insurance sales and worked for State Farm and Cal Farm Insurance companies.
On January 1, 1988, Elaine married Tom Arnold. In 1999, Elaine and Tom moved to Taft, California where they lived a quiet life. Elaine worked for Rejuv 1023 and eventually owned Rejuv 1023 for several years, where she met many friends. Elaine then retired where she traveled, visited friends and family. Elaine attended church at First Baptist Church of Taft with friends and family. Elaine is a devout Christian.
Elaine is preceded in death by mother, Phyllis, her father, William and step-father, Max Harford. Elaine is survived by her husband, Tom Arnold. Her daughter Cari Eitzen and significant other Dan, along with Cari's children Gary and Colby. Her son Chad and his son Max, along with Max’s children Jayce and Ellie. Sister, Evelyn James, her niece, Veronica Edmond. Brother, Phil Harford. She is also survived by step-sons, Don Arnold, wife Emily, Bob Arnold and wife Leslie. She is also survived by grandchildren Gary, Colby, Max, step-grandchildren Megan, Daniel, Allison, Autumn, Asia, Enya, and Fynnley, Annika, Drake and Boston. Great grandchildren Aubrey, Charles, Benjamin, Adele, Milo, and Anthony.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alpha-House of Taft.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the First Baptist Church, Taft, California. www.GreenlawnM-c.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.