February 5, 1938 – April 11. 2022
Emma Lucille Gilbreath was born on February 5, 1938, in Los Angeles, California and passed away on April 11, 2022, in Bakersfield, California. She was the youngest of six children of William Allen Stover and Grace Wayman. The family moved to Taft California where Emma completed most of her education in the Taft City School District. Emma worked for J. C. Penney’s, Dunlap Bros. Car Dealership, and later retiring from Great Pacific Equipment.
Emma had two children, Martin Aaron Pallett and Patty Jean Pallett with William Thomas Pallett. She married Elvin Hardy Gilbreath in 1976, who preceded her in death in 2012. His children and families have many memories of Emma during combined family visits and sharing many of the things she loved.
Emma was very crafty and had a passion for several hobbies throughout her life. She was a great seamstress of all types, and she crocheted, did needlepoint, and card making. She made many homemade cards using her variety of stamps to make the cards more personal. She was a wonderful cook and throughout the years collected many recipe books. She had a passion for always trying out new recipes on her family and friends and enjoyed baking and cooking for all occasions. Emma was also an avid football fan and devoted to her pets.
Emma is survived by her stepdaughter Debby (Gilbreath) Paine, Sherry (Gilbreath) & Robert Clark, Janice (Gilbreath) and Robert Poole, stepson John (Gilbreath) & Barbara Gilbreath.
Grandchildren: Johnny Gilbreath, Jason Gilbreath, Jeffrey Clark, Kambria (Paine) Ballard, Melissa (Paine) Gibson, Ginger (Poole) Checketts, Kevin Poole, Denise Poole. Great Grandchildren: David Clark, Austin Ballard, Brandon Ballard, Carson Ballard, Kristina (Gibson) Barnes, Brandon Checketts, Amber Checketts, Jeremy Checketts, Megan Checketts. Great- Great Grandchildren: Zander, Elizabeth, Brooklyn and Bryson Barnes.
A viewing will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 2739 Panama Ln, Bakersfield, CA. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 2:00 pm in the West Side Cemetery, 440 Cedar Street, Taft, CA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.