We are sad to announce the passing of Emmylou Poss Barrett. Emmylou was born on September 11, 1952, in Bellflower, California and died on September 14, 2022 of natural causes in Taft California, where she has resided on and off for the last 45 years.
Emmylou is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Pierce McClanahan, her grandchildren Roxy and Fletcher, her niece Dawn Chambers, her adopted son Sean Gloudeman Pierce, her ex-husband and lifelong friend Donald Gloudeman Pierce, and her loving caretaker Tammy Bingham Johnson.
A memorial will be held on September 29th at 3:30 in the social room at Heritage Park, 201 8th St. in Taft.
