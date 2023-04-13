Ethel R. McClurry, a resident of Taft, passed away on April 11th, 2023, at the age of 77. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Taft man arrested for robbing 79-year-old woman in Bakersfield
- One dead, one critically injured in Highway 166 crash
- Update: Woman, 19, died in Highway 166 crash
- Walter Leroy Knox
- Don McCostlin
- Greg Burch
- Update: More than 20 felony counts filed against suspects in carjackings, shootings
- Mrs. Debra Lynn Anglin
- Ethel R. McClurry
- Taft Police activity for April 8-9
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.