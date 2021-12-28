Eulah, age 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at her home in Taft with her family at her side. Eulah was born in Springfield, Missouri on January 29, 1942, to parents Everett and Eulah Merrill. Eulah and her family moved to Taft in 1952. In 1959, she married Jerry Howell and had three daughters.
Eulah worked 27 years at Westside District Hospital, retiring upon its closure. She enjoyed crocheting, socializing, and volunteering at the blood pressure clinic.
She is survived by her daughters: Debra (Dee Dee) and Steve Johnson, their children, Markie Guerrero (Scott) and Christian Johnson (Jessica): Cindy Bentley and her children, Stephannie Garcia (Giovanni) and Lucas Heerdink: Jennifer and Isidro Ramirez, and their children, Jeremy Howell, Aaron Howell, Cynthia Howell, Ryan Howell (Kylee), Mia Ramirez, and Hannah Ramirez. She also leaves behind 8 great-grandchildren, sisters Lina Wade and Faith Mitchell, and many nieces and nephews.
Eulah was preceded in death by her husband Jerry, parents Everett and Eulah, brothers Ralph (Mac) and Don Merrill, Bryce Maloney, sisters Sara Tucker and Melinda (Jane) Criswell.
Funeral services are under the direction of Greenlawn Mortuary and will be held graveside on January 7, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., at West Side Cemetery, Taft, Ca.
