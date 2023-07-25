November 23, 1933-July 21, 2023
Kenneth Shelby was born to parents Guy and Dessie Shelby in Doniphan, MO on November 23, 1933. He passed away on July 21, 2023, in Bakersfield. In 1944 the family headed out West and settled in California. Kenneth attended Maricopa High School where he met the love of his life, Birda. They later married and raised their three boys in the Maricopa Flats. Kenneth worked for over 37 years in the oil industry for Standard Oil, which later became Chevron. He enjoyed his years as a lease operator and supervisor and retired in 1990.
Kenneth loved working hard to be able to take his family on numerous camping trips to the coast and National Parks around the country. After the camping days Kenneth and Birda enjoyed their time at the coastal home in Morro Bay and Los Osos at Daisy Hill. He enjoyed watching sports with the Los Angeles Dodgers and golf being his favorite. Not only did he watch sports, but he played golf with Birda and was quite good at it.
Community Christian Fellowship in Taft played a large role in Kenneth and Birda’s lives. He was an active member there and made many lifelong friends attending the church.
Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents Guy and Dessie Shelby, twin brothers Meryl and Beryl and his bride Birda.
He is survived by his son Dennis and wife Judy of Bella Vista, Arkansas, son Allen and wife Toni of Clovis, California and son Kenny of Taft, California. He is also survived by his grandkids Alison and husband Ryan Myers, Brandi and husband Greg Edwards, Lindsay and husband Greg Smith, Cameron Shelby, Luke and his wife Eris Shelby, and Brandt Shelby. Kenneth also has nine great-grandchildren Reese, Parker, Merrick, Evan, Easton, Emerson, Piper, Walker and Ebbett. The fact that he was able to know and spend time with all nine of them was amazing.
Kenneth’s granddaughter Alison will be presiding over his graveside service on Tuesday, August 1st at 10 a.m. at the Taft Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Monday, July 31st at Greenlawn Southwest on Panama in Bakersfield from 4-6p.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alpha House of Taft as Kenneth was a huge supporter.
After 15 years Kenneth and Birda are together again 😊
