To our friends, family, and everyone who thought of us, brought us food, sent flowers, or plants, said a prayer, or sent a card. Thank you! We appreciate it more than you’ll ever know.
We also want to mention the people who loved and cared for our dad during his final year or so. We are so grateful to Thelma Stephens, along with her husband and family, for taking such good care of dad, treating him like family. Sometimes racing to the house within a moment’s notice to help. You’re all part of our family now.
To Kindred Hospice, Nurse “Happy” Oscar, Pastor Craig, and of course, Lindsay. Each one of you were incredible with dad and we love you for it.
Finally to the caring and gracious staff at Erickson and Brown. Neddy and Katie Clark, Angel Beltran, Siany Figueroa, and Saida Perez. We thank you for your kindness and patience during a very sad time for us. All of us made sure every ting was perfect for our dad. He is loved and missed every day.
Kristy, Kathy, Ken and Keith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.