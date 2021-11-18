The family of William R. Jacobs would like to thank Erickson and Brown Funeral Home for the beautiful military service provided for our father. Nerieda Clark and her staff went above and beyond what we expected. Words can not describe our gratefulness for all that was done during our time of loss. The professionalism and caring they showed during this difficult time is must appreciated and we cannot thank them enough.
We would also like to thank the Freedom Riders and the National Cemetery for everything they do for our veterans and for the service they provided our father. It was truly an honor having the Freedom Riders lead the way to the National Cemetery in Arvin. A special thank you to Chaplin Mike Lynch for reminding us of the sacrifice all veterans have given for our country.
Again, thank you Neddy and Erickson and Brown for everything. Our deepest gratitude: William (Bill) Jacobs, Sherry McBride, Nancy Rocha, Roxanne Fernandez and Daniel Jacobs.
