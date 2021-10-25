September 21, 1932-September 30, 2021
Florence Barnes, 89, of Taft California passed away peacefully at home on September 30, 2021. Florence was born in Shreveport, Louisiana September 21, 1932. She later moved to Taft and met the love of her life, Roy Barnes.
Florence worked for the post office in Maricopa for 40 years delivering mail there and that is where she retired from. She also enjoyed being around her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Barnes.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Kinter and Sharon Barnes. Five grandchildren, Amber, Michael, Perry, Robin, Janessa, and Adina and ten great grandchildren, Devan, Jordyn, Donovan, Makayla, Ashley, Abilene, Allison, Lily, Ashlynn and Braden.
There will be a viewing at Erickson & Brown Funeral home located at 501 Lucard st. Taft, CA on October 27, 2021 between 4-6 p.m.
