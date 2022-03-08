Florin, 90, passed away March 2nd 2022 in his home at The Palms of San Lauren, Bakersfield, CA with family by his side.
Florin was born September 27th, 1931 to Joseph and Ermina (Higley) Morris in Taft, CA
He married his first wife, MinnieLou (Fair) in 1948. They had three children, Don, Carol and Ray.
Florin went to work for Unocal Oil at the age of 19 (1950) and worked there for 43 years until his retirement in 1983. After his retirement, he and MinnieLou enjoyed Traveling and Camping with Family and friends. They were married for 66 years until MinnieLou’s passing in 2014.
In 2015 he reconnected with longtime friend, Jenny Arline Dickey Seay Morris. They married in 2016 when they were both 83. They moved to a Senior Living Facility and enjoyed their time with new friends and activities. Sadly, Jenny passed last June 2021.
Florin dearly loved working in his garage doing welding and woodwork which he was very good and meticulous at.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by both of his wives, Sister BettyJo Kinkade, Brother Bob Morris and Grandson, Jacob Morris.
Surviving is his Bother Dick (Diane) Morris of Mt Home, AR, Daughter Carol (Larry) Rogers of Bakersfield, Son Ray (Susan) Morris of Taft, Grandchildren Misty Rogers, Brent (Kristen) Rogers of Bakersfield, Matthew Morris of Taft, Great-Grandchildren Blaze Rogers of Denver CO, Khol and Abbie Rogers of Bakersfield and several Nieces and Nephews.
Graveside Service will be held with Pastor Tom White Officiating, Friday March 11th, 2022 at 10:00 am at Westside District Cemetery 440 Bob Hampson Rd, Taft, CA 93268
We want to thank the Staff and especially the girls at The Palms for their kindness and help to our father and ourselves when we needed it.
