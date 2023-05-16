Facing a $31.5 billion deficit, Governor Gavin Newsom today released his $306.5 billion revised spending plan. Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley), Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, issued the following statement:
“Warnings of the Governor’s unsustainable budget path are now colliding with economic reality. The Governor’s May Revision is a wakeup call for real fiscal responsibility, not more rhetoric. The fact that the Governor continues to overspend creating structural deficits in future years is fiscally irresponsible.
“Over the past decade, the budget has grown and problems have gotten worse. Californians continue to feel stressed from the high cost of living, homelessness, rising crime, housing shortages, crumbling roads, the worsening fentanyl crisis and now the extreme flooding that has, and will continue to plague our state in the coming months. Contrary to the Governor’s rhetoric, success is not defined by the amount of money spent; it is defined by measurable results. We must focus on the basics and the Legislature must demand real accountability.
“With snow melting, residents are at risk of disastrous flooding. The Governor needs to stop the finger-pointing and make real investments in water infrastructure like Friant-Kern canal, Sites Reservoir and bolstering flood protection. Long term investments in water projects help the environment, urban communities and provide a consistent water supply for food production.
“This cannot be said enough: state programs must be evaluated on their real-world results and not just by the amount of money spent.
“Californians want solutions, not rhetoric to make political headlines.”
