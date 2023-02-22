The Senate Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications held its first hearing on the Governor’s energy tax. Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley), who represents California’s energy capital, issued the following statement:
“More taxes and price controls are not the answer to high gas prices
“The Governor’s faulty policy experiment, while vague in details has been tried before and failed. It didn’t work then, and it won’t work now. Governor Newsom’s flawed proposal will actually lead to higher prices and energy supply shortages.
“It is time for the Governor to stop the splashy headlines and focus on domestic production to supply Californians with affordable, reliable and dependable energy.”
Please note: Californians consume 35 million gallons of gasoline, seven (7) million gallons of diesel and one (1) million gallons of jet fuel each day. In 2021, nearly 300,000 barrels of oil were imported from foreign countries to California’s dwindling 11 refineries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.