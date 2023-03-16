Ron Coomer

 From Taft College

Taft College announced that Taft College Hall of Famer Ron Coomer will be inducted into the California Community College Athletic Association Hall of Fame at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday March 29 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Sacramento.

Coomer was a two-year star for Taft College, earning Western State Conference Player of the Year honors in 1986 while compiling an impressive .385 batting average and earning the first of two All-State honors. Taft College moved to the Central Valley Conference in 1987 and Ron enjoyed another strong season, helping the Cougars to a conference title while slamming 19 home runs and picking up 51 RBIs. He went on to a nine-year Major League career, mostly with the Minnesota Twins. He was named to the 1999 American League All-Star team while a third baseman with the Twins. Ron is currently the color analyst and play-by-play radio broadcaster for the Chicago Cubs.