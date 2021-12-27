Fred Charles Smith, 83 died on Sunday December 5th, 2021. He was born September 26th, 1938 in Dubuque, Iowa. Fred worked for Arden Farms (Knudson) as a delivery driver for over 34 years. He moved to Taft, CA from Huntington Beach CA in 2001 to be with his family. He helped run the local BMX track from 2004/2005 where everyone who met him called him grandpa Fred. He loved working with the kids and cheering them on.
9-26-1938 to 12-5-2021
He is survived by his daughter Robin Miles, Granddaughter Khristina Boroff, Grandson Dustin Boroff, Great Grand-babies Brandon Smith, Harmony Boroff, Xzavier Darabos of Taft, CA. Brother David (Sandy) Smith of Dubuque, Iowa, step sons David Owen, Eric Owen and step daughter Tammy Owen who he loved like his own as well as many friends who loved him dearly.
Fred was preceded in death by his mom and dad Chester and Charlotte Smith, Sister Wanda Braund, Shirley Ann Smith, Mary Lou Smith and brother Chester Smith.
Celebration of life will be announced after the holidays.
