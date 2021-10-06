Gary Bruce Paine was born on August 23, 1950 in Taft California and passed away on October 2, 2021 in Bakersfield California. Gary was born and raised in Taft, California. He attended Taft City Schools and graduated from Taft Union High School 1968. Gary married Debby Gilbreath in 1970 and they had two daughters, Kambria and Melissa. Gary went on to complete the IBEW Local 428 Electrical Apprenticeship Program where he worked as a Journeyman Electrician for many years throughout Kern County. Later he moved to Goldfield, Nevada and worked for Red Rock Mining (USA) Inc., where he completed and received multiple mining certificates. He was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department where he was recognized for receiving many achievements. Gary was an outstanding artist and loved drawing all types of caricatures. He was an avid storyteller of his experiences in the goldmines and of his work in the oilfields. During his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his kids, grandkids, extended family, and friends. He was an easy-going man who loved to barbeque, garden, fish, and camp. Gary was a laid-back simple man who will be missed by all who loved him. Gary was preceded in death by his father Harold C. Paine, his mother Arlettia A. Hill, “Pop” Bill Hill, and brother Gordon Paine. He is survived by Debby Paine and their two daughters, Kambria (Paine) & Matthew Ballard, Missy (Paine) & Tommy Gibson; grandchildren: Kristina & Josh Barnes, Austin Ballard, Brandon Ballard, Carson Ballard; great grandchildren: Zander, Ellie, Bryson, & Brooklynn Barnes; siblings: sister, Kathryn (Paine) & Leonard Plunkett, and brothers, Harold E. Paine, Reggie Hampton, Ernie & Nancy Hampton; step siblings: Harvey Hill, Tina Hawn, Abbey Martin, and Riley Hill; nieces: Renae Ginther and Raquel (Ginther) & Tony Huckins; 7 great nieces and nephews, and 10 great-great nieces and nephews. A private viewing will be held at Greenlawn Southwest Mortuary in Bakersfield, CA on Thursday, October 14, 2021. Graveside services will be held at Westside District Cemetery in Taft, CA on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 10:00 AM.
