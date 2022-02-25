On Feb 2nd, 2022, Gary Edwin Spell lost his 30-year battle with cancer spending his last moments at home with the love of his life, Joyce Spell. Gary was born in Fullerton, CA on June 6th, 1946, and was a longtime resident of Taft, Ca. He eventually made his home in Payson, AZ. Gary lived every day of his life to the fullest which gave him 5 wives, 14 children, 33 grandchildren, and 26 great grandchildren. He was involved in the community with many roles including Master Mason and a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars for 20 years. His heart was full of love and generosity. Gary will truly be missed. His memorial will be announced at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.