November 16, 1946 - September 3, 2022
Gary Lee Moslander, also known as Papa and Grandpapa, passed away at home on September 3, 2022 at the age of 76 years old. Gary was born at the Taft Historical Fort on November 16, 1946, to Shirley Baker and Paul Moslander. He graduated from Taft Union High School and Taft College.
Gary married Susan Ann Moselander and together shared 5 children: Kendra Regier, Stacey Falgout, Tammerra McCormack, Charie Dixon, and Mike Moslander. He spent a vast majority of his life working for Hoppers, Chevron, and Praxair. He enjoyed his family, attending football games, watching the Dodgers, cruising around Taft, and his fur friend (Mehaw). Gary was a long-term member of Trinity Southern Baptist church where he married his wife Susan Moslander and was baptized. He was also a Lions member for many years. Gary is survived by all of his 5 children, 11 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren that will miss him dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 at the Trinity Southern Baptist Church, 400 Finley Dr., Taft, CA 93268.
