Gary Mac Dodson was born December 14, 1958 and passed away suddenly on February 19, 2023 at the age of 64, in Bakersfield, Ca. Gary was born in Baldwin park, California. He attended Glenda’s High and was a high school varsity basketball player and a football league champion in 1977. Gary joined the army in 1978, and was stationed in Germany as a mechanic for 6 years, he stayed in Germany for the next 20 years, and attended Maryland University where he studied and mastered the German Language. Gary returned to the US in 1999, where he began work in the Bakersfield, Taft Oilfields as a Class A driver. Gary was employed by Terrachem for the past year and a half. He was a dedicated worker.
Gary was a Christian, and very loyal to Christ for over 50 years. He has now gone home to the Lord.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Robert Arthur Dodson and Mother Mary Alice. He is survived by his wife Pamela K. Dodson of 11 years. They have resided in Valley Acres, Ca for the past 17 years. Gary is also survived by 2 step-daughters Denise Hoffmann & husband Patrick Hoffmann, Rickay Hidalgo & David Rutter all of Bakersfield. Two daughters Jenny Ochrub & husband Emanuele, Chariese Dodson & Pascal and his son Sean Dodson, that all reside in Germany. Grandsons; Fabiano Ochrub and Brunco Mac Dodson and a granddaughter Giuliana, who also resides in Germany. Step- Grandsons Michael Owens of Studio City, Ca, Keefer Hoffmann & family in Arkansas, Dalton Walker & Brittny Garner of Bakersfield, Dylan & wife Kayla Walker of Bakersfield, CA. Gary also leaves behind 8 great grandbabies. Sister Lalette & husband Winford Watts, of Bakersfiled, Ca, sister Chariese & husband Alan Yosida of Sparks, NV, and countless nephews & nieces, cousins & friends.
Gary’s Love in Life was Music, his Wife, Family and the Lord.
Celebration of life will be Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10 am, Peace Lutheran Church, 26 Cougar Court Taft, Ca 93268. Reception to immediately follow at the Taft Fort, 915 10th St. Taft.
