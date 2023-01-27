He is now fishing in Heaven.
Gene Raymond Shugart passed away due to complications from pneumonia on December 23, 2022.
Gene was born in 1936 as the oldest of three siblings to Hillman and Thelma Shugart. Growing up in Taft, CA he attended Taft schools and graduated in 1955 from Taft High School. He then attended Cal Poly, where he attained a farrier degree.
He was happily married to Virginia for 46 years and they had son Mike. Gene had a career from which he retired from 30 years at Chevron U.S.A., and a part time career as a farrier to many Kern County residents and their horses.
Gene’s hobbies included camping, fishing with friends and family, hunting with family and friends, trapshooting with family and friends, model airplane building, and attending church with his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents, his wife Virginia, his sister Glenda Neilson, his brother Bob Shugart (wife Jante).
He is survived by his Mike (Christine), grandkids Mattew (Shyanne, Amy, great grandkids Cassidey, Landon, Greyson, and his nieces Melinda, Amanda, and nephews Chad and Corey.
Services to be held at Light house Foursquare church, 207 Tyler St. Taft, CA 93268 on February 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. Pastor Shannon Kelley presiding
