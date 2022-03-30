September 11, 1944 – March 10, 2022
Georgia was born in Ada, OK & spent her life living between Ada, Ok & Taft, CA. Georgia was an independent woman, owning & operating a semi-truck. No endeavor was off-limits when it came to supporting herself & her family. Georgia had a strong get-it-done mindset & was the original ‘I am woman hear me roar.’ She was driven by determination but being selfless & compassionate brought her the most joy. She spent her young adult years mothering her siblings, then her children, & grandchildren. Twenty years ago, she moved from Taft to Ada where she married the love of her life Gerald & wore many hats working in a local ER.
Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Good, husband Gerald Gollihare, & daughter Deanna Landreth. She is survived by her children Billy Landreth, Chad Landreth, & Prudence Armstrong, many grandchildren & great-grandchildren, her brother Alvin (Debbie) Good, sister Pamela (Wayne) Reimer, sister Debbie (Mark) Lattimore, sister Renee (John) Warren, her special friend Nelda Floyd, caregiver Susan Nelson, & many others who were special to her.
Graveside service will be held at West Side Cemetery in Taft, CA on April 14, 2022 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alpha House Women’s Shelter. www.GreenlawnM-Com
